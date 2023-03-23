news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TEMPIO PAUSANIA, MARCH 23 – Twist of the scene in the ongoing trial in Tempio Pausania which sees the forward of Olbia and former Cagliari Daniele Ragatzu accused of stalking and ill-treatment.



The father of the footballer’s former partner retracted everything in the courtroom today and, according to him, the allegations of stalking and ill-treatment against Ragatzu would have been the result of a staging carried out by him, his wife and his 30-year-old daughter . The man took back everything he had told the investigators and which had been included in the file against the former Cagliari player. This morning’s hearing went on for more than six hours, most of which were used by Ragatzu’s defense attorney, Filippo Pirisi, to question the witness who gave a turning point to the trial.



Twice the judge had to suspend the hearing to decide on the reliability of the testimony of the man, who at times made self-accusing statements. “The girl’s father claimed to have made an agreement with his wife and daughter to obtain money from the then Serie A footballer – explained the lawyer Pirisi at the end of the hearing – and admitted to having given false testimony in the past, when he confirmed the mistreatment and violence suffered by his daughter by his partner. It will now be up to the judge to make his assessments on what the man said”.



The alleged victim, defended by the lawyer Cristina Cherchi, had denounced Ragatzu for ill-treatment and stalking: the facts would date back to the period from October 2016 to October of the following year, during which the young woman was also awaiting a child.



The girl’s mother then took the witness stand but confirmed what her daughter claims regarding the violence suffered, instead accusing her husband (from whom she is allegedly separating) of having retracted everything to hurt her and her daughter. However, she denied that Ragatzu forbade her daughter from having sex with them and she said she sensed that the romantic relationship between the two boys was not going well, but she would never have seen signs of physical violence on her daughter.



The next hearing is set for April 27, when a psychologist and two friends of the young woman will be heard.



