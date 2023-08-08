Rahul Gandhi’s membership restored, reaches Parliament after four months of suspension, Lok Sabha Secretariat’s notification issued after Supreme Court stay on punishment

Rahul Gandhi’s membership restored, reaches Parliament after four months of suspension

After the Supreme Court stayed the sentence, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification

To participate in the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister tomorrow: Manickam Tagore

New Delhi : 07. August

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

Former President All India Congress Committee AICC# Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was restored today, following his suspension 137 Days later today reached the Parliament House where the Congress and the United Opposition India I.N.D.I.A# The members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha gave him a grand welcome amidst slogans chanting slogans of Rahul Gandhi go ahead, we are with you, the country is with you.

Remember that 2019 Gujarat court in K Modi surname defamation case March 23 After the two-year sentence issued to March 24 He was disqualified from membership of the Lok Sabha by issuing a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. 8 Rahul Gandhi was ineligible to contest any election till the year.

However August 4 The Supreme Court stayed the decision of the Gujarat court and gave relief to Rahul Gandhi. Honorable Justice Bhushan R. Gavai of the Supreme Court’s co-member bench said while hearing Rahul Gandhi’s request that the trial judge had more No reason being given for imposing a higher sentence, the order of sentence needs to be stayed pending final judgment.

August 4 After this decision of the Supreme Court today August 7 On the instructions of Speaker Lok Sabha Mr. Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification to reinstate him as a member of the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification. announced that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification has been revoked and his membership has been restored.

After reaching the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi visited the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and paid his respects. When Rahul Gandhi reached the entrance of the Parliament House, a large number of members of the Opposition United India, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha welcomed him. Rahul Gandhi, along with Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and other MPs, paid tribute to former Chief Minister M. Karunandhi by placing flowers on the portrait of former Chief Minister M. Karunandi, whose death anniversary is today, after entering the Lok Sabha and taking his seat. .

On Rahul Gandhi’s return to the Lok Sabha, there is great excitement among Congress party leaders, workers and supporters of Rahul Gandhi and various memes on social media. Memes# The flood has come. And Rahul_Is_Back# Hashtag is trending.

On the other hand, after his membership in the Lok Sabha was restored, today Rahul Gandhi updated his Twitter handle bio BIO# I again wrote myself as a member of the Lok Sabha. Disqualified MP# was written

Immediately after the restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s membership, the Twitter handle of the Congress party tweeted the notification of the restoration of the membership of Parliament, writing that it is a victory of love against hate.

victory of love against hate pic.twitter.com/HWKn3pG53l — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2023

All India Congress Committee President Mr. Malik Arjun Kharge wrote in his tweet after Rahul Gandhi’s membership was restored that this move has given relief to the people of India and especially the people of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In his tweet, Mr. Malik Arjun Kharge further wrote that the decision to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament is a welcome step. Instead of defaming democracy by targeting opposition leaders under the BJP and Modi government, whatever time is left, real governance is needed. It should be used while focusing on

According to a report by Business Today, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday August 8 Ko is set to deliver a keynote speech during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Manikum Tagore said this while talking to NDTV after Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was reinstated.

