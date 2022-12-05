Home News Rain and snow in Friuli, but the sun returns from Tuesday
Monday 5 December is a day marked by bad weather throughout Friuli Venezia Giulia. In the plains and on the coast there was moderate to heavy rainfall, especially in the eastern part of the region, while it snowed in the mountains.

And following the heavy rains in the afternoon, as a precaution, to prevent the cars from being blocked by the waters, the volunteers of the Civil Protection team of the Municipality of Premariacco cordoned off the access road to the ford on the Malina stream between Cerneglons di Remanzacco and the territory of the municipality of Premariacco. The stream, in fact, has swelled.

And the weather conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours. For Tuesday, in fact, the return of the sun is expected with clear or partly cloudy skies for the whole day. Conditions that will also be repeated on Wednesday.

OSMER FORECAST IN FRIULI FOR THE NEXT DAYS

But over the long weekend of the Immaculate Conception, according to the latest updates from the Italian Weather Center, there is a new deterioration affecting Italy and in particular the central-northern regions with abundant snow in the Alps. Relatively mild weather for the next few days, while colder air could arrive from the weekend.

