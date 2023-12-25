Rain and wind – floods and storm surges expected

Epoch Times25. December 2023

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects further changeable weather with rain and wind for Christmas Day. According to the forecast, it will be rainy, especially in the west and southeast of the country, and in the northwest and western areas of many low mountain ranges, continuous rain is expected in some cases. In the Ore Mountains and the Bavarian Forest, additional water runoff can be expected due to the mild thaw at 8 to 14 degrees.

The weather service warned of the ongoing risk of flooding in many streams and rivers in Germany. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) also issued storm surge warnings for Monday for the Weser and Elbe areas as well as the North Sea coast.

According to the DWD forecast, the wind is expected to decrease over the course of the day. Initially, squalls are still possible in the higher mountains, and severe squalls or hurricane-like gusts are also possible on summits.

Dry and sunny periods are also expected in the south, north and northeast. On Tuesday night it will be stormy and rainy again in the northern half. South of the Main, on the other hand, it is expected to remain predominantly dry.

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy to partly cloudy on Boxing Day. Rainfall is expected over the broad center in the morning, which will subside as the day progresses. In the afternoon it may still rain in the north, but in the south it will be largely dry. (dpa/red)

