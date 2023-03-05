Home News Rain of medals for strong LAC athletes | News.at
Rain of medals for strong LAC athletes

Rain of medals for strong LAC athletes

The Steyr team had to beat a few athletes, weakened by replacements, while those who were fit were able to convince completely: Tobias Rattinger won and thus won gold over the short distance. He achieved a second victory together with brother Daniel Rattinger and Martin Pötz in the team competition over the short distance. Franz Flankl, Nadine Michlmayr and Florian Huemer were also unbeatable in their respective classes and were allowed to wear the gold medal. Claudia Fuchshuber and Martina Leitenbauer completed the great LAC team result with silver each. The young athletes like Sophie and Isabel Ladein were among the best in their age group. All in all a very successful competition for the LAC.

