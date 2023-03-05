The Steyr team had to beat a few athletes, weakened by replacements, while those who were fit were able to convince completely: Tobias Rattinger won and thus won gold over the short distance. He achieved a second victory together with brother Daniel Rattinger and Martin Pötz in the team competition over the short distance. Franz Flankl, Nadine Michlmayr and Florian Huemer were also unbeatable in their respective classes and were allowed to wear the gold medal. Claudia Fuchshuber and Martina Leitenbauer completed the great LAC team result with silver each. The young athletes like Sophie and Isabel Ladein were among the best in their age group. All in all a very successful competition for the LAC.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.