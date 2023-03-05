Do you know we should wash less? It’s about our health. The study carried out explains why.

L’personal hygiene it is extremely important to ours salute. In fact, proper hygiene helps prevent many diseases caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi.

There is no precise rule to understand how often to wash because hygiene, being personal, varies from person to person. However, there are many people who often neglect their hygiene and many others who instead abuse it.

Washing too much, in fact, seems to have the opposite effect of the one hoped for, going to rage on our health. So let’s see why according to science we should wash less.

Why we should wash less according to science

Fresh from a global pandemic, we are now accustomed to wash ourselves very often for fear of contracting some unpleasant disease, such as that of Covid-19. However, the opposite may occur due to fear of getting sick.

Washing too often, therefore, could be harmful to our health. Second Robert Schmerlingprofessor at Harvard Medical School by dint of cleaning ourselves we would really risk getting sick.

As told by Professor Schmergling, there is one on our skin microbial flora determined by our genetics. This microbial flora is extremely important for our health.

In fact, it acts as an important barrier against the pathogenic germs and too many washings could harm it, thus leading us to have no defense against these germs.

Not only that, this barrier also serves as a alarm signal for our immune system, which without it would not be the same as “going into operation”, thus leading us to a decisive lowering of our immune defenses.

Furthermore, skin stressed by washing is more prone to allergic reactions also due to prolonged exposure to pollution, increasingly present in the cities in which we are used to living.

We should then start being less obsessed with cleanliness, trying to wash less, as by washing too often we could end up harming our bodies.

