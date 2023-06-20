Rainbacher traditional inn has a new owner after 205 years

With “a laughing and a crying eye” Franz Hauzinger looks back on his last working day. “Laughing because we can finally retire,” says Hauzinger. Crying because a family tradition is coming to an end. Since 1818 and thus an unbelievable 205 years, his family has hosted the Rainbach population for generations. On Sunday, July 9th, the Rainbacher Kirchenwirt will open its doors for the last time.

