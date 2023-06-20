Almost every second practice has at least one provision for accessibility

Hamburg – Here you can read the foundation letter June 2023 of the Health Foundation:

Analysis: Medical practices without hurdles not available nationwide

Getting to the doctor’s office on the 5th floor with a wheelchair is not possible without a lift. Currently, almost half of the outpatient practices nationwide have at least one provision for accessibility. However, not all practices are completely barrier-free and, for example, orientation aids and sign language are not available everywhere. This is shown by the analysis of the structure directory on the status of accessibility in outpatient care – differentiated by federal states and districts. Interested license partners can integrate the different information for different categories, for example for people with visual or hearing impairments, into their doctor searches. Those affected can then look for practices that offer exactly the help they need.

As a doctor, you can indicate in your profile in the doctor information which accessibility measures are in place in your practice. To help, the Health Foundation has created a checklist for the individual precautions.

Second survey on climate protection in everyday medical practice on the occasion of the German Doctors’ Day

Implementing heat and climate protection in everyday medical practice is still difficult for many doctors. In particular, hurdles are missing or impeding framework conditions. This is shown by a second survey by the Health Foundation on the occasion of the German Doctors’ Day 2023 for the Center for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP).

Study: Digitization from the point of view of doctors

How digitized is the German healthcare system? How service providers assess this was one of the top topics at the DMEA 2023 in Berlin. Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation, presented the study results on the status of digitization in a session. The conclusion in brief: “Digitization should make work easier instead of more difficult. At the moment, the latter is more the case, which is why there are few positive expectations of a digitized healthcare system.”

Already knew…? Census of the structure directory of practice websites

In Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein, almost three quarters of the resident doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists have a practice website. This means that the two federal states are leaders in a Germany-wide comparison when it comes to online presence.

Precisely informed with the foundation letter

The foundation letter is published about every two months and is tailored to selected target groups. For example, it informs license partners about new service functions for their doctor search. Doctors learn about the latest study results that affect their everyday practice and receive specific tips for their visibility on the internet. For journalists, the foundation letter provides content for their media and information on the journalism award.

Curious? Subscribe to the foundation letter here.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – spurred on by this idea, the Health Foundation has been committed to transparency for more than 25 years and offers consumers practical guidance. In addition to its statutory tasks, the Health Foundation continuously conducts studies. The structure directory of medical care serves as the basis for numerous services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

