Teodora Džehverović in a challenging edition | Entertainment

Teodora Džehverović showed the choreography from the video, the followers were in shock!

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

It was the same this time, when she posted on social networks a part of the choreography from the new music video, during which everything was visible. Dressed in thong panties and silver tassels and a bra, Teodora rolled in pathos, ran, made twine and twisted, to the joy and surprise of all those following her.



See description

BACK TURNED AND LEGS SPREAD, THERE IS NO FURTHER FROM THIS! Teodora went overboard with her new video – everything is bursting with hot poses and thongs!

Hide description

Source: Instagram / teodoradzehverovicNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: Instagram / teodoradzehverovicNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: Instagram / teodoradzehverovicNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: Instagram / teodoradzehverovicNo. picture: 4 4 / 4

“Are you sure YouTube won’t ban you”, “I don’t think this is allowed”… these are just some of the comments, among which the ones “it breaks how good she is” were the most prominent.

See for yourself:

00:39 Teodora Džehverović Source: TikTok/teodoradzehverović97

Izvor: TikTok/teodoradzehverovic97

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

