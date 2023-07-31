Rains will continue until Wednesday

The passage of a new tropical wave that approaches the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua will affect El Salvador with rains and storms during Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2. According to forecasts, the rains are expected to be more severe than those of the end of week.

The unit of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Marn), which forecasts some storms with hurricane-force winds in the next 24 hours, “will continue to evaluate the development of these systems.”

According to Marn, for Monday afternoon “rains and isolated storms are expected in the northern strip, which will move to the southwest by late afternoon and night, mainly affecting the paracentral and central areas.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

