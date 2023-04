Time is a tricky factor. Klagenfurt’s Mayor Christian Scheider (TK) also had to realize this when Peter Jost, almost out of nowhere, reached the age of 65 and wanted to claim his right to retire. Blame the media, which accused him of “excessive covers and chair tape”. And because Jost was no longer able to work properly under this “public pressure”, Scheider extended his contract by three more years by means of an emergency clause.