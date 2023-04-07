Christian Ramsebner (80th), Rio Nitta (81st) and Bernd Gschweidl (94th) made St. Pölten celebrate late. Itamar Noy (49th) had previously given the fifth-placed Viennese the lead.

St. Pölten now leads the table with 45 points. Follower Blau Weiß Linz (41) is challenged on Saturday (2.30 p.m.) against Admira, the third GAK (40) has to deal with Forward Steyr at the same time. Fourth-placed SV Horn, who have no promotion ambitions in the Bundesliga, suffered a 1-2 home defeat against SV Lafnitz.

Double strike turns game in St. Pölten Shortly after Christian Ramsebner equalized for St. Pölten, Rio Nitta made it 2-1 for the leaders of the table against Vienna in the 81st minute.

Young Violets no longer at the bottom

At the bottom of the table, the Young Violets of Austria scored important points in the fight for relegation with a 2-1 win in the Viennese duel at FAC. Leomend Krasniqi (6th) scored an own goal for the Violets and Dejan Radonjic (32nd) with a header, for FAC Vice Miljanic (91st) scored the first goal of 2023 after more than 600 minutes without a sense of achievement.

Austria veteran James Holland made his comeback after a long injury break and played one half of the game. With their second win in a row, the “Jungvioletchen” overtook Kapfenberg, who had to be content with a 1:1 draw against SKU Amstetten and are now the new tail light.

In the duel between the second teams Rapid and Sturm, Graz clearly had the upper hand. Thanks to a quick brace from Mohammed Fuseini (13th, 15th) and goals from Milan Toth (81st/penalty) and Sandro Schendl (91st), the Styrians won 4-0 and thus celebrated the fight against relegation first win after three losses in a row.

Admiral 2. League, 22. Runde

Freitag:

St. Polten – Vienna 3: 1 (0: 0)

Goals: Ramsebner (80′), Nitta (81′), Gschweidl (94′) and Noy (49′)

Horn – Lafnitz 1:2 (1:2)

Goals: Hausjell (25th) and Gremsl (7th), Lichtenberger (14th)

Kapfenberg – Amstetten 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Mandler (39th) and Holiday (55th)

FAC Wien – Young Violets 1:2 (0:2)

Tore: Miljanic (91.) bzw. Krasniqi (6th/Eigentor), Radonjic (32nd)

Rapid II – Sturm II 0:4 (0:2)

Goals: Fuseini (13′, 15′), Toth (81’/penalty), Schendl (91′)

Saturday:

BW Linz – Admira

2.30 p.m. (live on ORF Sport+)

GAK – Forward Steyr

2.30 p.m

Sunday:

Dornbirn – Liefering

10.30 a.m. (live on ORF Sport +)

Tabel: