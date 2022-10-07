Home Sports Rome, misadventure for Camara: his car stolen in the city
Sports

Rome, misadventure for Camara: his car stolen in the city

by admin
Rome, misadventure for Camara: his car stolen in the city

The Giallorossi midfielder had moved away from his vehicle. He has already filed a complaint

On his return the surprise: the car had disappeared. Hence the decision to go, together with his personal interpreter, to the nearest police station in the area to file a complaint.

the first weeks of the Giallorossi

The midfielder arrived in Rome in the last days of August. The Giallorossi have had to intervene on the transfer market, after Wijnaldum’s tibia rupture that will make him return to the fields in 2023. In Serie A, Camara has collected only 19 minutes in the Giallorossi shirt while in the Europa League they are 51.

October 7, 2022 (change October 7, 2022 | 15:51)

