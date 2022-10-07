The death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini, who died after ending up in a coma while in the custody of the Iranian “moral police”, is allegedly linked to previous illnesses and was not caused by beatings. This is the result of a medical report released by the Iranian forensic organization.

Zoom – stories seen by satellites Iran, the map of women’s protests after Mahsa Amini’s death by Laura Lucchini, Gabriella Colarusso. Curated by Paola Cipriani and Valeria D’Angelo

06 October 2022

According to the report, released by state television, “Mahsa Amini’s death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs”, but was related to “surgery for a brain tumor at the age of 8. years”.

Iran, students trapped at the University: “We, attacked by the militias” by Gabriella Colarusso

03 October 2022



The note states that Masha had an “important disorder of the hypothalamus-pituitary axis for which she was treated with hydrocortisone, levothyroxine and desmopressin”. The girl would “suddenly lose consciousness” and subsequently she would “fall to the ground”.

Iran, the protest of the students: “Enough with the hijab and the mullahs” by Gabriella Colarusso

05 October 2022



In vain for the “efforts and transfer to hospital”, the doctors write, Mahsa would have died of “multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia”.

Iran, state television shows video of two Frenchmen arrested for espionage by the foreign editorial staff

06 October 2022 See also Denmark is the first EU country to abolish restrictions: "Covid under control"



Mahsa’s family has always denied that the girl had health problems or that she had been operated on in the past, and denounced the police who arrested her, asking for access to all the medical documents that so far she has not been able to see.

Other witnesses who spoke to independent Iranian newspapers said that in the van that took her to the Mahsa police center she was beaten in the head.

The website Iran International, which is based in London, has published what is described as a CT scan done to Amini in the hospital, and leaked by some activists, which would show signs of head trauma.

Masha’s death in police hands was the spark that sparked protests across Iran. Protesters call for an end to the Islamic Republic and the oppressive regime it imposes on women.

Authorities: “Sarina committed suicide”

The Iranian authorities also provided their version of the death of Sarina Esmailzadeh, the sixteen-year-old who died in the province of Alborz last September 23 after participating in a demonstration: she allegedly committed suicide and it is not true that she died from the beatings of the security forces. as Amnesty International claims, according to Alborz prosecutor, Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, quoted by Mizan Online.

The Iranian media also aired an alleged interview with the mother, in which the woman is seen answering questions from an interviewer and saying that her daughter had already attempted suicide in the past. An interview urges with threats and pressure, like others aired these days, claim activists and independent journalists.

The police: Nika “fell” from a building

The reconstruction that the authorities provided of the death of Nika Shakarami, 16, who disappeared in Tehran on 20 September after a demonstration and returned the body to her family a week later, was also denied. The police had claimed that Nika had fallen from a building, and had also had this version supported on TV by her aunt, who had been restrained shortly after reporting the disappearance of her niece. But it was Nika’s own mother who revealed her deception: they forced us to lie, she said she, Nika was killed.