TORELLO Agreement with Q8 Qaser for the use of the new biofuel for the fleet – Companies

TORELLO Agreement with Q8 Qaser for the use of the new biofuel for the fleet – Companies

Torello has reached an agreement with Q8 Quaser for the refueling of the fleet with the innovative Q8 HVO+ product. Q8 HVO+ is a biofuel produced from renewable raw materials with an exclusive formula.

The basic product for the formulation of Q8 HVO+ is HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), a biogenic and renewable biofuel, in line with the principles of the circular economy as it is produced through the hydrogenation of fats of vegetable or animal origin, and /or waste, residues and waste.

The exclusive formulation of Q8 combines HVO with specific latest generation detergent products, which further enhance the reduction of emissions, preserving the correct functioning of the engine over time.

Compared to traditional diesel, Q8 HVO+ allows a significant reduction in CO2 emissions calculated over the entire life cycle of the product, reducing emissions by up to 90%. The new product is compatible with the majority of diesel engines of more recent production*, as it is absolutely comparable to traditional diesel.

The supply agreement provides for the delivery to Torello by Q8 Quaser of approximately 30,000 liters per month of product which will be used for distribution missions on the first and last mile. Sustainable logistics faces numerous challenges in the current environment. Growing environmental awareness, customer needs, stricter regulations and rapid technological developments are putting pressure on the logistics sector to adopt more sustainable practices.

Some of the main challenges are the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency. Overcoming these challenges requires an integrated approach, the adoption of innovative technologies, collaboration between the various supply chain actors and a long-term vision to build a truly sustainable logistics system. Torello has always been attentive to its environmental impact and the agreement with Q8 Quaser has its roots in the wake of supply chain sustainability.

