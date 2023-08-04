Víctor Calderón, new head of Communications of the Government of Valle

Víctor Hugo Calderón Olave took over this week as head of the Communications Office of the Valle del Cauca Government.

The social communicator is very close to Governor Clara Luz Roldán González, whom he has accompanied and advised at different times of her career, and in the campaign that led the president to the first position in the Department, she was in charge of strategic communications.

Calderón is recognized in the media and the journalistic union both in Valle del Cauca and in Bogotá, for his work as a communicator and public relations officer.

Upon taking office as the new head of the Communications Office of the Valle del Cauca Governor’s Office, Víctor Hugo Calderón said that he is willing to give all his experience and potential in the management of public information “to promote projects that position the Government program Invincible Valley”.

Profile

Victor Hugo Calderón Olave ‘Colibri’, born in Popayán, 48 years old, is a graduate of the San Juan Bosco College in Cali, a professional in Social Communication, a specialist in Global Marketing and a Master’s in Public Management from the Santiago de Cali University.

In his professional career he has been part of El Corrillo de Mao, Noticias CVN and the regional channel Telepacífico. In his jump to the public communication scene, he boosted the image of the Seventh Commission of the Senate of the Republic of Colombia, was an advisor to the Office of the Ministry of Sports (formerly Coldeportes), an advisor in strategic communication to the Secretary of Sports as well as in Indervalle. He has also accompanied communication processes in Emcali.

