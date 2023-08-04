Casellati wants to cut 25,000 royal decrees: little girls, duties on wine and…

Casellati cancels thousands of Royal decrees that have not yet been repealed

Mega scissors to the Royal decrees. It may seem strange, but there are still several thousand of them. And Maria Elisabetta Casellati has decided to eliminate as many as possible. The Minister of Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification has initiated the manoeuvre, given that the action, as Corriere della Sera explains, “paradoxically, requires a complex investigation and authorization activity”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “the minister announces that she will present another repeal bill on Monday and a fifth one in September”. From 1861 to 2023, 204,272 acts having normative value were adopted. Only 94,062 have been repealed. As reported by Corriere della Sera, “among the Royal Decrees repealed yesterday, those on how to “extend the reclamation and colonization in the Agro Romano” and on the “land in the Eritrean colony for the purpose of cultivating the agave sisalana””.

Also the law that transformed “the pious retreat house of Crema into a shelter for poor girls” and that on the “minute sale tax on vinous and spirit drinks” were also eliminated. And again, reports the Corriere: “There was still the one of 14 July 1895, n. 159 which authorized the municipality of Pesaro “to continue to collect instead of and in compensation for the small sale tax on vinous and spirit drinks”. Or another that “authorized the municipality of Pietrasanta to collect its own consumption duty on starch”.

