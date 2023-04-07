Home World Serie B, that’s when the 2023/2024 championship will start
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

League B has chosen when the 2023/2024 championship will begin. In fact, following the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of 22 February last, it was decided that the 2023/2024 BKT Series Championship will begin on Saturday 19 August 2023*. The race…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Serie B, this is when the 2023/2024 championship will start appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

