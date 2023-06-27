Recep Gunay withdrew! “Here I am” – Sports News

Social media In his post on his account Bursaspor‘s only presidential candidate Recep Gunay He shared the following message by saying, “Here you go, I’m not there”;

Me and my friends BursasporAlthough we have said that you are a candidate to prevent the r from being closed and terminated and to gain time, those who share on their pages what even those who are supposedly from Bursaspor have done to me and myself. Here you go, since Bursaspor is in your monopoly, you don’t like what you don’t like, throwing those who have lost their honor in front of them, why there is no one left to be a candidate in the club, why they stayed away from Bursaspor, and most importantly, when I heard this, Bursaspor’s most important reason for being a candidate. termination When I said that I will not give you this opportunity even if I am alone, and I will make you pay for it, you will all be crushed under it, now I understand that they were right. I have never run away from a fight in my life, I have lost, but I have never been sad because there were men and human beings in the face of my struggle, even if they were my enemies. Most importantly, it had a purpose and meaning. Now, this is not only those who use insults and harsh words on me and our friends, but also those who give them this opportunity, as well as three or five Bursaspor members who watch silently. Here, Bursaspor will be yours. It means that those who run into the click record by including those who write insults on the so-called commentator pages according to your articles, that is how you destroy those who take you against them in Bursaspor. Until today, you are the most important reason why anyone fled without being a candidate or withdraw after being nominated. you won Bursaspor I am resigning from my membership like everyone else, I have broken their castle for Bursaspor until today. Recep Bölükbaşı, Ali Ay ve Emin Adanur And by apologizing to the boards of directors, I’m out of here now.

Click for Other Sports News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

