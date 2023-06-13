The 2023 Fuqing “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” publicity and display series activities will be held- Today’s Focus- Southeast.com

Fuqing News, June 13th (Reporter Teng Duanqin) On June 10th, hosted by the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and undertaken by the Municipal Cultural Center, Municipal Museum, Municipal Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center and Municipal Cultural Relics Protection Center Systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage, promotion of sustainable development” The 2023 Fuqing “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” publicity and display series activities were held at the Fuqing Overseas Chinese Hometown Museum (pictured).

The collection donation ceremony was first held at the event site. Wu Zhenyi, a collector living in Macao, donated the Furi TV set in his home to the Fuqing Overseas Chinese Hometown Museum. So far, Wu Zhenyi has donated more than 2,000 pieces of various objects and materials to the Overseas Chinese Hometown Museum in Fuqing for five consecutive years. Subsequently, intangible cultural heritage performances, intangible cultural heritage photo exhibitions, immersive intangible cultural heritage experiences, etc., vividly demonstrated the unique charm of Fuqing intangible cultural heritage, and presented a rich cultural heritage feast for the general public. Among the performances of intangible cultural heritage items, items such as Yi dance, eight-tone gala music, Fujian opera excerpts, Guqin, Zonghe boxing and other items appeared on the stage one after another, each showing their style. The audience was immersed in it and applauded one after another. Li Jingyan, a young member of the Guqin Association, told reporters that through this event, she felt the profoundness of Chinese culture.

On the same day, a free health clinic for intangible cultural heritage items was also carried out. The inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage item of orthopedic traditional Chinese medicine therapy in Fuqing Ni’s “Gaoshutang” conducted free orthopedic traditional Chinese medicine clinics for the masses. Fuqing Chen’s Group’s fine craftsmanship, Dongzhang’s bamboo weaving, handmade cloth and pottery and other handicrafts were displayed, allowing the audience to appreciate the artistic charm of intangible cultural heritage at close range.

The most popular event on the scene was “I am a little archaeologist – archaeological blind box excavation experience activity”. Children become little archaeologists and immerse themselves in blind box excavation activities. “With continuous promotion and inheritance, the intangible cultural heritage will be better inherited and developed.” Ms. Lin, the parent, said.

It is understood that the 2023 Fuqing “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” publicity and display series of activities aims to create a good atmosphere for cultural heritage protection, attract more citizens to actively participate in cultural heritage protection, and protect the roots of the nation. Preserve historical memory, and let the unique charm of intangible cultural heritage inspire people’s love for the motherland and hometown.

In order to better publicize the “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, in addition to holding the “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” publicity and display activities, Fuqing City also held exhibitions such as entering the campus, entering public venues, and entering the street community with pictures of Fuqing’s intangible cultural heritage , to further enhance citizens’ awareness of cultural heritage protection, create a strong atmosphere for joint participation in the protection and inheritance of China’s excellent traditional culture, and help the development of cultural heritage protection.

As a thousand-year-old city and a famous hometown of overseas Chinese, Fuqing City has 59 representative items of intangible cultural heritage. Among them, there are 1 national-level, 5 provincial-level, and 15 Fuzhou-level; 3 provincial-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors, 7 Fuzhou-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors, and 69 county-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors.