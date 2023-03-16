Home News Recipe for lean chocolate pie from Marina Khvil




Such a cake is perfect for a family tea party, and if desired, it can be turned into a cake by cutting it into a cake and smearing it with your favorite cream, notes cook Maryna Khvilwhich previously offered to prepare aromatic cocoa.

Ingredients:

  • 300 ml of brewed coffee

  • 75 ml of refined oil

  • 180 g of sugar

  • 40 g of cocoa

  • 300 g of flour

  • 1 p. baking powder

  • 1 p. vanilla sugar

For the glaze:

  • 2 tbsp. cocoa

  • 4 tbsp. sugar

  • 3 tbsp. water

  • 1 tbsp. oil

  • 1 tsp corn starch

Preparation:

Combine coffee + sugar + vanilla sugar in a container. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add oil, mix again. Sift flour + cocoa + baking powder into the liquid. Mix with a whisk until the mass is homogeneous. Cover the bottom of the form with parchment, pour the dough. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees and bake for 30-35 minutes. Orient yourself by your oven. After baking, leave the cake until it is completely dry.

Prepare the glaze: combine cocoa + sugar + starch in a saucepan, mix. Add water and oil, put on medium heat, stirring constantly, bring to a boil and cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool a little. We take the cake out of the form onto a plate, pour the glaze on top.

We will recall the recipe for tartar sauce, which is ideal for fish, meat and vegetables.

145

