Such a cake is perfect for a family tea party, and if desired, it can be turned into a cake by cutting it into a cake and smearing it with your favorite cream, notes cook Maryna Khvilwhich previously offered to prepare aromatic cocoa.

Ingredients: 300 ml of brewed coffee

75 ml of refined oil

180 g of sugar

40 g of cocoa

300 g of flour

1 p. baking powder

1 p. vanilla sugar For the glaze: 2 tbsp. cocoa

4 tbsp. sugar

3 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. oil

1 tsp corn starch

Preparation:

Combine coffee + sugar + vanilla sugar in a container. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add oil, mix again. Sift flour + cocoa + baking powder into the liquid. Mix with a whisk until the mass is homogeneous. Cover the bottom of the form with parchment, pour the dough. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees and bake for 30-35 minutes. Orient yourself by your oven. After baking, leave the cake until it is completely dry.

Prepare the glaze: combine cocoa + sugar + starch in a saucepan, mix. Add water and oil, put on medium heat, stirring constantly, bring to a boil and cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool a little. We take the cake out of the form onto a plate, pour the glaze on top.

We will recall the recipe for tartar sauce, which is ideal for fish, meat and vegetables.

145

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram