There is not only the yellow iPhone 14 at a discount from MediaWorld. In fact, the well-known chain has also offered smartphones with a lower cost. Among the various offers available, we find the one relating to low cost TCL 30 SE.

More precisely, the device is now offered at a price of 122.99 euros through the official MediaWorld website. According to what can be read in the latter portal, previously the cost of the smartphone was 169.99 euros, therefore reference is made to a possible saving of 27.64%. In short, a quick calculation leads to understanding that there is a discount of 47 euros.

Of course, we are not referring to the broadest savings, but you understand that the basis is a product that is already low cost from the start. It could therefore be a good opportunity for those looking for an Android device that does not cost too much. The offer is linked to MediaWorld’s Let’s Go promotional initiative, which will continue until March 22, 2023. In short, you will still have a few days to possibly take advantage of everything, following the publication of this news.

For the rest, if you are interested in learning more about the TCL 30 SE data sheet, which also includes 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, you may wish to refer directly to TCL’s official website. In any case, we remind you that we are referring to a model that arrived on the market during 2022.