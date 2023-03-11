news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 11 – There is the theme of the increases in the fees of the center reclamation consortium within the request for an urgent session of the III Regional Commission, put forward by the councilors of the Abruzzo Region Dino Pepe, Pierpaolo Pietrucci, Marianna Scoccia and Americo Di Benedetto. “In recent days, the ‘Sustainable Reclamation’ Committee has presented a petition signed by 1,100 citizens asking for the blocking of price increases and making requests for support for the agricultural sector. Issues that can no longer be avoided and which require clarity from the Regional Council. For this reason reason we have decided to accept the appeal contained in the petition and request an urgent convening of the Commission” the councilors declare in a note.



“The session of the Commission will be an opportunity to learn about and address the current economic and financial situation of the Abruzzo land reclamation consortia, which have been under police officers for years and have suffered, as we have repeatedly denounced. In our region, the Marsilio council has insisted, for 4 years and outside of any legislative provision, in keeping the Consortia blocked, postponing the renewal of the bodies indefinitely” continues the note.



“Dedicating attention to reorganizing the agricultural sector has certainly not been a priority of this regional government, with serious damage to all the companies in the area and above all to the economy of the whole of Abruzzo. This situation is no longer sustainable” conclude the councilors .



(ANSA).

