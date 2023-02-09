Recently, the new job announcement published by one of the most important companies in Colombia, Ecopetrol announced a series of offers with which the inhabitants of different regions of the country will be able to access at the beginning of this 2023.

The offers given to professionals in the country will be for the profile comprehensive sourcing professional. For this profile, people with training in Social Sciences, economics and even engineering are requested, a position for which they pay a salary of 11,571,000 pesos.

For him management professional You must have four years of experience and speak perfect English, a position for which they pay 6,000,000 pesos. And for the offer for a professional specialized in capital markets, you must have an experience of eight years where you will pay 11,571,000 pesos, all offers are arranged in the official Ecopetrol channels.

The false job offers denounced by Ecopetrol:

In the last hours, a series of alleged job offers have been exposed through social networks that would be offered to the population of Magdalena Medio, this after it became known that they are hanging around publications with searches for supposed professional profiles.

Ecopetrol denounced through its social networks that the logos of its company were used illegally, in addition, through a statement, a series of processes were clarified that would have inconsistencies with fraudulent networks in which inhabitants of the region are falling.

In this way, the entity sent a statement in order to deny these offers, stating that they are fraudulent, in addition, it was announced that the vacancies available from the company are made through the official channels of the oil company, such as the website.

“Those interested in applying for a vacancy in the company must enter their resume in the Work With Us portal; The process does not require intermediaries or charges, since any citizen can do it virtually,” Ecopetrol announced.