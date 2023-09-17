Record-breaking Investment: 20th China-ASEAN Expo Sees Over 480 Billion Yuan in Signed Projects

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo, held in Nanning, Guangxi, witnessed a historic signing ceremony where a total of 470 investment cooperation projects were organized and signed. The total investment for these projects reached an impressive 487.3 billion yuan, with manufacturing investment accounting for over 65%.

This year’s China-ASEAN Expo, themed “Building a Homeland with Harmony and Sharing a Destiny for a Shared Future – Promoting the High-Quality Development of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ and Creating an Economic Growth Center,” focused on promoting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and creating a center for economic growth. The expo featured more than 70 major investment promotion activities and organized centralized signings on-site, resulting in the signing of 184 projects.

Out of these projects, 170 were investment cooperation projects, while 14 were international trade and foreign investment projects. The average investment amount for these projects exceeded 1.8 billion yuan, showing an increase of 300 million yuan compared to the previous year. Furthermore, there were 17 projects with investments exceeding 5 billion yuan, accounting for 52% of the total investment. The expo also witnessed 15 foreign-invested projects with a total investment of 10.5 billion yuan.

Notable projects signed during the expo include a 3 million tons annual forestry, pulp, and paper integrated project, invested by Jinguang Paper (China) Investment Co., Ltd., with an investment of 28.3 billion yuan. Shanghai Rongrong New Material Technology Co., Ltd. announced its investment of 10.7 billion yuan in an alumina alumina project for continuous fiber products. Additionally, China Construction Group signed an agreement to invest 10.6 billion yuan in a high-purity silicon-based new material industrial park project.

The overall success of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo showcases the increasing collaboration and investment opportunities between China and ASEAN countries. With a record-breaking number of events, projects, total investment, and proportion of manufacturing investment, this expo has set new standards for future economic cooperation between the two regions.

(Source: Securities Daily)

(Source of article: Securities Daily)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

