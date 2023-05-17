Record: Nepalese conquers Mount Everest for the 27th time

“He successfully reached the summit this morning, accompanied by a Vietnamese climber,” an employee of the organization’s organizer told AFP on Wednesday.

Kami Rita Sherpa has been a mountain guide for more than two decades and has conquered numerous peaks during this time, including K2, the second highest mountain in the world. In 1994 he climbed Mount Everest for the first time. In 2019, the 53-year-old conquered the summit of the world‘s highest mountain at 8,849 meters twice within six days.



The roof of the world: Mount Everest is 8,849 meters high.

Bild: (APA/AFP/LAKPA SHERPA)



Also on Wednesday, the British mountain guide Kenton Cool conquered the highest point in the world for the 17th time. In doing so, he extended his own record for most summit ascents by a non-Nepalese.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

