Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is the first rider to break the 2 minutes and 2 seconds barrier at the Circuit of the Americas, closing a Q2 with a sharp finish that sees a surprising Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) in second position. The Iberian, winner here in 2021, had already raised the crest yesterday with the third time in P2 on a not easy RC213V, given the results of his brand mates.