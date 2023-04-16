century. Sunday Short Story: Fossil Discovery in Victoria City / Text. Huang Yi/Editor.Lu Xisong – 20230416 – Writer’s Column – Ming Pao Daily

writer’s column Sunday, April 16, 2023 arts. Huang Yi/Editor.Lu Xisong

century news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579010743/%e4%b8%96%e7%b4%80-%e5%91%a8%e6%97%a5%e7%9f%ad%e7%af%87-%e7%b6%ad%e5%a4%9a%e5%88%a9%e4%ba%9e%e5%9f%8e%e5%8c%96%e7%9f%b3%e6%8e%a2%e6%ba%90″ selected=”selected”>century. Sunday Short Story: Fossil Discovery in Victoria City / Text. Huang Yi/Editor.Lu Xisong news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011095/%e4%b8%96%e7%b4%80-%e6%96%87%e5%ad%97%e6%b1%9f%e6%b9%96-%e6%96%87%e5%8c%96%e6%95%99%e8%82%b2″>century. Word Rivers and Lakes: Cultural Education / Text.Zheng Peikai news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011170/%e4%b8%96%e7%b4%80-%e8%ad%98%e5%b0%8f%e9%8c%84-%e6%96%bd%e7%89%b9%e5%8b%9e%e6%96%af%e7%9a%84%e4%b8%ad%e5%9c%8b%e7%9f%a5%e9%9f%b3″>century. A Little Record of Knowledge: Strauss’ Chinese Confidante / Text.Chen Zishan news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011247/%e4%b9%9c%e8%ad%b0%e5%93%a1″>Councilor Nie/ Zunzi news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011587/%e4%b8%80%e6%89%8b%e5%82%b3%e5%a5%87″>One-Hand Legend/Dust Ling news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011660/%e9%81%a0%e8%b7%af%e4%b8%8d%e9%a0%88%e6%84%81%e6%97%a5%e6%9a%ae”>Don’t worry about the sunset on a long journey / Cai Ziqiang news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579011734/%e6%9c%aa%e7%b6%93%e8%ad%89%e5%af%a6″>Unconfirmed / Competitive news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012130/%e6%93%be%e4%ba%82%e7%a7%a9%e5%ba%8f%e4%b9%8b%e8%bf%b7″>The Mystery of Disturbing Order / Liang Jiashan news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012207/%e8%97%9d%e8%a1%93%e7%af%80%e7%9a%84%e6%8b%8d%e6%89%8b-%e9%81%b2%e5%88%b0%e4%ba%8b%e4%bb%b6%ef%bc%88%e4%b8%8b%ef%bc%89″>Clapping at the Art Festival / Late Arrival Incident (Part 2) / Liu Weilin news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012277/%e5%8d%93%e8%b6%8a%e6%95%99%e5%b8%ab%e7%9a%84%e5%bf%83%e6%99%ba%e6%a1%86%e6%9e%b6%ef%bc%88%e4%b8%ad%ef%bc%89″>The Mental Framework of an Excellent Teacher (Medium) / Han Xiaoshu news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012350/%e6%8e%83%e6%8f%8f%e6%99%82%e4%bb%a3″>Scanning Age / Ma Jiahui news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012440/%e5%a5%b3%e5%8f%b8%e6%a9%9f”>Female driver/ Tao Xi news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579012512/%e5%96%b5%e5%96%b5%e5%92%aa%e5%92%aa%e9%ba%bc”>Meow Meow Meow Meow / Grass Day news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579013086/%e7%a9%ba%e9%96%92%e8%88%87%e5%bf%ab%e6%a8%82″>Leisure and Happiness / Zheng Zhiwen news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579013159/%e6%bd%91%e6%b0%b4%e7%af%80%e4%b9%8b%e4%bb%80%e9%ba%bc%e4%ba%ba%e5%b0%84%e4%bb%80%e9%ba%bc%e4%ba%ba”>Songkran: Who Shoots Who / Zheng Meizi news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579013236/%e5%ad%a4%e7%8d%a8%e6%8e%92%e8%a1%8c%e6%a6%9c”>Lonely Ranking / Wei Qishan news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579013309/%e5%b0%8f%e7%b2%89%e4%ba%ba%e7%9c%8b%e6%97%a5%e5%ad%90″>Little fans look at the day / Huang Zhaoda news.mingpao.com/pns/%e4%bd%9c%e5%ae%b6%e5%b0%88%e6%ac%84/article/20230416/s00018/1681579013880/%e4%ba%ba%e9%96%93%e5%9c%b0%e7%8d%84-%e6%9d%b1%e4%ba%ac”>Human Hell——Tokyo/Kureito