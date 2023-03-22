Home News Recovery of streets in Juayúa advances
Recovery of streets in Juayúa advances

Recovery of streets in Juayúa advances
Nationals

Mar 21, 2023, 21:25 pm

Within the framework of the ¨National Bacheo Plan, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) advances in the recovery of the main streets of the municipality of Juayúa, ´Sonsonate, in order to benefit hundreds of inhabitants of the area and tourists who visit the city.

«3a Poniente street, Juayúa. We repair the roads in terrible condition to improve your mobility and that of your family. Because the work does not stop, “said the DOM.

Through the DOM, the Government of President Nayib Bukele is working on the intervention of municipal streets that, for decades, were abandoned under previous administrations.



