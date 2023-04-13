Il April 16 at Castel San Pietro Terme a Sunday dedicated to everyone is planned, to create a moment of aggregation and exchange between adults and children, to promote the culture of reuse and recycling; to socialize, get to know each other and exchange, in addition to objects, ideas, good humor and smiles. If it is true that it is the little things that bring happiness, participating in the Festival (which has been held in many Municipalities in the Bologna area and in the region over the years) has made many citizens rediscover how important the value of relationships, sharing, of common interests and goods, of passions and, why not, of a simple smile.

At the Gift and Barter Festival, the joy of talking to each other is reborn, of discovering the “common points” we have, of finding an object or a dress or a game for our child and paying for it with a “thank you”. We rediscover the joy of giving what we no longer need, but which will still be useful to another person. Thanks to this, you learn to give new life to things, building relationships.

Free admission.