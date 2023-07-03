Home » Red Bull Cliff diving, in Polignano the English Aidan Heslop wins – Puglia
News

Red Bull Cliff diving, in Polignano the English Aidan Heslop wins – Puglia

by admin
Red Bull Cliff diving, in Polignano the English Aidan Heslop wins – Puglia

On the podium the Romanians Popovici and Preda, 12th the Italian Baraldi

(ANSA) – POLIGNANO A MARE, JULY 02 – Sports and entertainment festival in Polignano a Mare for the two days of diving from great heights (27 meters for men, 21 for women) with the international competition Red Bull Cliff diving, for the tenth year in the town of Bari. The English Aidan Heslop won the Italian stage, followed by the Romanians Costantin Popovici and Catalin Preda. The Italian Davide Baraldi was only twelfth in his second participation in the competition, with wild card (he replaced the injured Andrea Barnabà).

The divers jumped into the sea from the platform mounted on the terrace of a private house overlooking the iconic Lama Monachile. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Tech giants grew because they stole, says Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff

You may also like

The Essequibo, a mortal wound

Crash in San Diego left three dead

ECHR: Romania has violated LGBT+ rights / Romania...

Monsoon rains begin today: risk of urban flooding...

Concerns of Fraud: United States, European Union, and...

Cristian Hurtado “got off” and goes with Steven...

Commemoration of the Fallen on the thirtieth anniversary...

Russia attacked Ukraine with suicide bombers on the...

Deterioration, indigence and street sales

Gkn, protest on the tower goes on, improvised...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy