Red Bull Cliff diving, in Polignano the English Aidan Heslop wins – Puglia

On the podium the Romanians Popovici and Preda, 12th the Italian Baraldi

(ANSA) – POLIGNANO A MARE, JULY 02 – Sports and entertainment festival in Polignano a Mare for the two days of diving from great heights (27 meters for men, 21 for women) with the international competition Red Bull Cliff diving, for the tenth year in the town of Bari. The English Aidan Heslop won the Italian stage, followed by the Romanians Costantin Popovici and Catalin Preda. The Italian Davide Baraldi was only twelfth in his second participation in the competition, with wild card (he replaced the injured Andrea Barnabà).



The divers jumped into the sea from the platform mounted on the terrace of a private house overlooking the iconic Lama Monachile. (HANDLE).



