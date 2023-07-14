Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

In the middle of a visit to Parque Bolívar, we find ourselves with a devastating image that reflects the decadence of our environment. From the closed Metropolitan Cathedral, to the commercial premises with their bars down, the panorama is worrisome, with numerous unoccupied spaces.

When directing our gaze towards the atrium of the Cathedral, we observe a group of people, some of them sleeping at the door, others without part of their clothes and with a common denominator: they live in the street. A few meters away, another person living on the street washes her clothes in the fountain in the park. Turning around, we find several groups of grumpy, poorly organized men who seem to be waiting for the opportunity to commit some misdeed.

Walking along the sidewalks of Parque Bolívar becomes a challenge for the senses, since the smell of marijuana, urine, and fecal matter fills the environment. As you progress, you find garbage scattered on the ground, broken bags from which only what is usable for recycling has been extracted.

A few meters ahead, people lying on park benches, some informal sales and an atmosphere of chaos and disorder. As we approach the CAI, the scene is worrying: only one policeman inside, a police force motorcycle and a large number of parked motorcycles, surely held by the authorities.

At the end of the tour of the park, and turning around to look around, we find the Lido Theater closed, more garbage and about twenty vehicles parked without any control.

This is the sad reality of Parque Bolívar, an experience that our senses have had the opportunity to witness any given noon.

It is unfortunate, shameful and generates a deep sense of hopelessness.

For this reason, from CORPOCENTRO we will begin to lead a campaign, with concrete actions, to recover the Bolívar Park. We want to do it hand in hand with the authorities, the district administration, the merchants and inhabitants of this emblematic site of our city, because our center deserves more attention, more care and more love.

