Jorge Lanata announced that Wanda Nara has leukemia and criticism rains down on him

After revealing on his show Radio Mitre, that the driver of MasterChef Wanda Nara has leukemia, the journalist is being criticized in networks. Lanata gave the information This morning, covered by the fact that several sources from Wanda Nara’s inner circle confirmed it.

Guinzburg, Rozin are some of the examples that decided not to tell about their illness. Perhaps Wanda decided the same. We do not know. she found out yesterday. They didn’t give him time to think and process what’s happening to him. I had cancer and at first you don’t fall. Awful everything. — Mariana Montero🧡💚 (@marianamont) July 14, 2023

Jorge Lanata has just said and confirmed on the air of his program that “Wanda Nara has LEUKEMIA”. The journalist leaks the alleged illness without thinking about whether his whole family is aware of his illness or not. An absolutely reprehensible lack of ethics and humanity. pic.twitter.com/RbJwrNF5Nq — JL (@SoyJuanLuna) July 14, 2023

Lanata confirmed what Wanda Nara has. A piece of shit. She later complains about entertainment journalists. She was serious, on the verge of death, she should have more empathy and care when talking about the health of another and more when she is respecting her silence. a hdp. — Belu (@belusgalia) July 14, 2023

Very cool about Lanata to tell about Wanda Nara’s illness. — Guille Raffo (@GuilleRaffo) July 14, 2023

Point One: Leukemia IS CURABLE

Point two: Diseases are announced by the sick.

BAD LANATA.

Only the health of a leader is not private.

Wanda’s health is not of social interest. — Bullrich is Macri, and Macri failed 🌈 (@saquenasushijos) July 14, 2023

What a shame about Lanata, spreading Wanda Nara’s medical prognosis without her consent, as if it were just another gossip. There are little limits, not everything is the same, she has children who already understand everything.

I hope they get a complaint. — Someday Jenny (@someday_jenny) July 14, 2023




