Jorge Lanata announced that Wanda Nara has leukemia and criticism rains down on him

Jorge Lanata announced that Wanda Nara has leukemia and criticism rains down on him

After revealing on his show Radio Mitre, that the driver of MasterChef Wanda Nara has leukemia, the journalist is being criticized in networks. Lanata gave the information This morning, covered by the fact that several sources from Wanda Nara’s inner circle confirmed it.

