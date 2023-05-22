Home » Regarding biodiversity protection, President Xi Jinping emphasized this at three international conferences – Xinhua English.news.cn
May 22 this year is the first International Biodiversity Day after the international community adopted the “Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework”.

In September 2020, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech via video at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit.

In October 2021, President Xi Jinping attended the leaders’ summit of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video and delivered a keynote speech.

In December 2022, at the opening ceremony of the second phase of the high-level meeting of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech.

At these three international conferences, President Xi Jinping sent China‘s voice to the world, demonstrated China‘s proposition of jointly building a community of life on earth, and demonstrated the Chinese wisdom of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Today, let us revisit the golden sentences of President Xi Jinping’s speech, further understand the importance of biodiversity protection, and take practical actions to protect our home planet.

