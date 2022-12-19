«The centre-right parties have indicated the candidate for the presidency of the Lazio region in the lawyer Francesco Rocca. Among the authoritative proposals received, Francesco Rocca represents a synthesis of great administrative experience which the Lazio Region urgently needs. With the experience gained as president of the Italian Red Cross and of the International Federation of Red Cross Societies, Francesco Rocca represents a guarantee of absolute ability and competence for the citizens of Lazio”. The leaders of the Brothers of Italy, Lega, Forza Italia and Noi Moderati communicate this in a note