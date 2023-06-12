Online message – Monday 06/12/2023

Procedural Law | Registration of operators of certain small photovoltaic systems (BMF)

The BMF has commented on the tax registration of operators of certain small photovoltaic systems. After that, in certain cases, you can refer to the tax report about taking up gainful employment

§ 138 Abs. 1 AO and the submission of the tax registration questionnaire

§ 138 Abs. 1b

AO be waived to the responsible tax office ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from June 12, 2023 – IV A 3 – S 0301/19/10007 :012).

background: By the

JStG 2022 became an ab 1.1.2022

Applicable income tax exemption (cf. § 3 number 72 in conjunction

§ 52 paragraph 4 sentence 6 EStG) for certain small photovoltaic systems and an ab 1.1.2023 applicable sales tax zero rate for the delivery and installation of certain photovoltaic systems introduced (cf.

Section 12 (3) UStG).

Also in cases where the income and withdrawals from the operation of photovoltaic systems after

§ 3 Nr. 72

EStG are tax-free and the sales tax on sales from the operation of photovoltaic systems due to the small business regulation

§ 19 UStG

is not collected, are operators (natural and legal persons as well as associations of persons) of photovoltaic systems

§ 138 paragraph 1 and 1b AO basically obliged to report the opening of a commercial operation or a permanent establishment and to submit a questionnaire for tax registration.

For reasons of reducing bureaucracy and administrative economy, there will be no objection if operators of photovoltaic systems who

to the tax notification about taking up gainful employment

The above provision applies with immediate effect in all cases in which the relevant employment from

1.1.2023

has been recorded.

Should it become necessary due to the other circumstances of the individual case, the locally responsible tax offices can send a questionnaire for tax registration separately in these cases

§ 138 paragraph 1b AO request.

Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from June 12, 2023 – IV A 3 – S 0301/19/10007 :012, published on the

Federal Ministry of Finance website (il)

