Reign of Joy and The Taste of Los Feos 2023

Within the framework of the sampedrinas festivities, the municipality of Garzón witnesses an event full of charm and fun: the Reign of Joy and the Taste of the Ugly.

With the support of the local Mayor’s Office, this contest has brought together 10 male participants who compete for the title in a unique celebration.

From June 17 to 19, the picturesque Centro Poblado de la Jagua, in Garzón, Huila, has become the main stage of the Reign of Joy and the Taste of the Ugly.

Tonight, starting at 7:30 pm, the main park of said Garzón town center will elect the representative of joy and ugly.

Among the charismatic candidates who have participated in this reign are:

The Bronx

the chimberos

Cristian Morera’s crafts

Santa Rosa

Las Vegas

Gallery

Disco Bar Corner

Transporter Guild

new staircase

Giant’s Egg Cup

This contest not only seeks to entertain the public, but also promotes union and joy in the midst of the traditional festivities and folklore of the region.

The Reign of Joy and the Taste of the Ugly has managed to captivate the attendees, who have enjoyed the creativity and good humor of the participants. Without a doubt, this celebration has become a symbol of fun and camaraderie during the festivals of San Juan and San Pedro in Huila.

