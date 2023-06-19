When you set up a mobile flat rate, data speed and Netflix subscription in one app

Due to the high rate of inflation, it is difficult to find an item that would be cheaper than last year. We seem to be paying more and more for less and less music. Fortunately, this is not the case across the board, and despite inflation, there are services that provide their customers with more than before and for less money. Moreover, they are services that we all use – daily – even now.

Today’s greatest benefit is carefreeness

We are talking about new flat rates from O2. While in the past it was crucial for customers how many free minutes or SMS messages they get with their flat rate, today the focus is primarily on data. Finding a suitable combination of a data package with calls, messages and possibly even a discount on the phone is not such a problem. What catches the eye and makes a real difference in the offer is the carefreeness included. O2 filled its Carefree and Comfortable flat rates with it, which customers can choose from as little as €34 and €29 per month, respectively. The uniqueness of the offer lies in the fact that the customer will receive a subscription to one of their favorite streaming services or media such as Netflix, HBO Max, VOYO or Denník N and others along with the flat rate. The subscription is then managed in the clear O2 application.

For owners of more premium flat rates, the fact that they do not have to worry about an extra service, but have it as part of their flat rate, is often the most popular bonus.

More music for less money

Paradoxical is the price, which decreases over the years inversely proportional to the volume of services offered. This can be seen by comparing the Platinum O2 flat rate five years ago with the current Carefree O2 flat rate.

“The new programs are not only cheaper, but also offer innovative functions, include more data at home and in the EU, and help their owners save on subscription fees for popular services. In addition, they will allow you to give the old device a second chance, behave ecologically and save money on the purchase of a new device. The difference in value and capability of the new packages compared to the old ones of five years ago is clear. The price for the program is lower for the customer, despite the current inflation,” explains Martin Nemček, a specialist in mobile propositions from O2.

The current portfolio of flat rates is the result of a thorough analysis of telecommunications trends in Slovakia and the world. They prepared flat rates in O2 in cooperation with customers and tailored them to their needs. “It is important to us that the offer of our flat rates bring even greater value to customers in the form of data, attractive content and with the potential for the gradual implementation of new functionalities that O2 plans to introduce in the future,” adds Martin Nemček from the O2 company.



Platinum O2 Flat rate

Carefree O2 Flat rate

Year

2019

2023

Cena

45 €

39 €

Device bonus (monthly)

13 €

7 €

Calls

unlimited Unlimited

SMS

unlimited Unlimited

MMS

€0.24 Unlimited

Date

25 GB unlimited also in 5G

Data in the EU

11.9 GB 35.3 GB

Paid applications included in the flat rate price

n/a

1

Cashback

n/a -€5 (up to 15 GB consumption)

Purchase of old equipment

n/a yes

News known from the financial sector in mobile and even more

When customers were asked which flat rate would suit them best, it was said that it was with unlimited data. Immediately, however, there was uncertainty as to how much they would be able to use truly unlimited data. “It is for such customers that one of the attractions of our current portfolio of flat-rate plans is the Cashback service for unused data. If a customer with Carefree O2 Flat-rate does not spend more than 15 GB of data per month, we will automatically deduct €5 from the invoice,” said Jakub Vajda, head of commercial marketing at O2.

Jakub Vajda, head of commercial marketing at O2

For an even more personalized flat-rate setup, O2 has new PLUS functionalities available for the flat-rate. Some will serve once, such as the Data do not count service, when it is possible to use an unlimited amount of data outside of your flat rate for one hour. Others can be added to the flat rate as a permanent upgrade – for example, Maximum speed for the Carefree flat rate.

