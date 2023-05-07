Relay for peace, Travaglio: “Schlein said the opposite of what he does: united oppositions would create contradictions in the center-right” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

10
“It is incredible that the change of secretariat in the Democratic Party has not produced any discontinuity and that Elly Schlein’s first act was to confirm co-belligerency and Enrico Letta’s line on weapons and the war in Ukraine. The risk it runs is that no one notices that ‘it has arrived’”. […]
