RENAULT LEFT ITS MARK ON MANTA WITH ITS CUTTING-EDGE MODELS AND EXCLUSIVE SERVICES – EntornoInteligente

Quito, July 24, 2023.- From July 21 to 23, the long-awaited fair was held in Manta Pacific Auto Expo 2023 at the Terrestrial Terminal. Among the most representative brands present was the automotive company Renault, which, with the support of Automotores y Anexos SA, exhibited its product portfolio and presented a series of exclusive benefits and special services for its customers.

Visitors to the fair had the opportunity to get up close to every detail of their vehicles. In the SUV segment the adventurer Duster stood out in its 4×2 and 4×4 versions and the Koleos, for its exclusive and elegant internal and external design.

In the crossover segment, he highlighted the efficiency of the Stepway that draws attention for its height to the floor and its spacious trunk; in the sedan segment they presented their family Renault Logan, which captivated the public for its agile, efficient and economical engine; while in the hatchback line the youthful Sandero and the modern Kwid They were projected as the perfect options for those who wish to acquire their first vehicle.

All of these models offer new technologies, cutting-edge design, exceptional comfort and state-of-the-art safety features. Additionally, each of them has a quality after-sales service, assisted by excellent professionals and highly technological tools.

Likewise, those who love four-legged co-drivers and Formula 1 fans could find a variety of Pet Friendly accessories and boutique clothing from the Renault and Alpine team at the stand.

The participation of the French brand in the Expoauto del Pacífico 2023 allowed it to strengthen its consolidation in the market and, in turn, reaffirm its commitment to automotive excellence and its dedication to provide customers with memorable driving experiences.