Renewal of United States Border Wall Destroying Native Vegetation at Binational Friendship Park, Activists Denounce in Tijuana

Mexican and American activists came together in the city of Tijuana to denounce the destructive impact of the United States‘ renewal of the border wall on the native vegetation of the Binational Friendship Park. Located in the Tijuana beach area, the park is where the border wall ends in the Pacific Ocean.

Members of the Friends of Friendship Park organization gathered near the park to take action. They began by cleaning up the area near the sea and repairing the garden that was damaged by the machinery used during the wall renovation on the American side.

Daniel Watman, coordinator of the organization, expressed his concerns about the construction of the wall and its negative effects on the garden. He stated that the United States Government is neglecting and disregarding the importance of preserving the park. Watman emphasized that the park’s crop beds are essential for producing food, and it is crucial to teach people how to harvest from them.

The purpose of the garden, which was planted in 2007, was to create a space where people from both countries could come together, fostering friendship and promoting the region’s native flora. However, a month ago, the American side of the garden was stripped of its native plants, and recently, the remaining plants were destroyed.

Watman condemned this destruction, stating that now there is barely any evidence of a garden on the American side. This not only cuts off the friendship that was built within the park but also undermines the idea of working together to protect the common flora.

According to Watman, the US authorities promised to plant a new garden once the wall work was completed. However, he expressed his lack of trust in their commitment, as they have shown disregard for the park’s native plants in the past.

“They didn’t even know what they were doing. They were transplanting invasive palms and plants after they had already removed the native ones,” Watman revealed. He voiced his concerns about the lack of knowledge and consideration for nature displayed by the workers and Border Patrol agents involved in the project.

The activist urged that those in charge of the park be individuals who understand and respect the importance of nature. He highlighted the need for the space to be managed in a way that promotes the well-being of both people and plants.

The United States Government had previously sought community input through public surveys regarding the wall construction. However, Watman alleged that the government ultimately ignored their opinions and proceeded with their own plans.

As of now, the park remains heavily damaged, with its future uncertain. The activists continue to fight for the preservation of the Binational Friendship Park and vow to keep raising awareness about its vital role in promoting cross-border friendship and protecting native flora.

With information from EFE, the Friends of Friendship Park organization remains committed to their cause.

