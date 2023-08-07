Repair of embrasures begins in Boyacá street

After the constant complaints made by drivers, merchants, passersby and inhabitants of the streets boyacá and Simón Rodríguez de Maturín, the regional government began the relevant work.

This is a joint action with the deputy Leonardo Quijada and Aguas de Monagas, following the request made by residents of the area through the program “La Verdad Radio TV” of Monagas Visión, to which the deputy responded immediately.

The repair work began this Sunday, August 6, after a year of repeated complaints made about the situation that had caused several vehicles, including two heavy-duty trucks, to fall into the hole that was generated by the subsidence and undermining of the road. due to leaks in sewage pipes.

Merchants denounced about two months ago that repairs had been made a year ago, however, “it was poorly done because it broke again. Several cars have fallen there, we hope they repair it and do a quality job,” said one of the local merchants who she preferred not to identify.

Work began in the area with Aguas de Monagas. Neighbors keep an eye on jobs.

Also read:

El Niño Simón Monagas Regional Foundation promotes the study of English

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

