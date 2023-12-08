Reporters visit Xiongan | Reed hunting in Baiyangdian in winter_Sina Mobile

Reporter Explores Xiongan | Reed Hunting in Baiyangdian in Winter

The picturesque Xiongan New Area is not only a city of the future but also a haven for nature lovers. In a recent report by Great Wall New Media, the “Exploring Xiongan” series takes viewers on a journey through the ever-changing landscape of Xiongan and the unique experiences it has to offer.

One of the highlights of this report is the exploration of Baiyangdian, a beautiful area located in the heart of Xiongan. With its green forests, clear lakes, and abundant wildlife, Baiyangdian is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and urban development.

In the winter, Baiyangdian transforms into a sea of gold as hundreds of thousands of acres of reeds sway in the wind. The reed flowers add a touch of lightness to the landscape, creating a mesmerizing sight for visitors. Every household in the area has its own reed field, which serves as a vital source of income for the villagers in Dian District.

Not only are the reeds a sight to behold, but they also hold significant economic value. After harvesting, the reeds are used to make paper, weave mats, and create baskets, making them a versatile and valuable resource for the local community.

Visitors to Baiyangdian can enjoy boating on the serene blue waves and immerse themselves in the unique culture and lifestyle of the people living on the lake. This experience provides a fascinating glimpse into the traditional practices and customs of the area.

The “Exploring Xiongan” series aims to showcase the diverse and stunning landscapes of Xiongan New Area, offering a window into the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the region.

Source: Jiyun

Sina Hebei – December 08 15:32

