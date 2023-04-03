Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the news circulating on social media regarding trade with Israel is completely false and there is nothing remotely like it.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the meeting of the Muslim League-N parliamentary party on Monday and said that ‘this thing has come to the social media, which is completely false.’

“As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I have taken an oath that I will keep all my secrets in my chest.”

Shahbaz Sharif said that it came to social media that Pakistan has started trading with Israel, which has no name or sign.

“I didn’t even like to see this news on social media because I knew it was a lie,” he said.

Recently, a person named Fisheel bin Khalid from Karachi claimed in one of his posts on social media that ‘as a Pakistani, I am happy that I have exported the first batch of Pakistan’s food products to the Israeli market.’

However, Fishel did not clarify how these goods were exported from Pakistan to Israel.

In this regard, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, said that ‘a Jew of Pakistani origin did trading, what is his relationship with the government of Pakistan?’

Shahbaz Sharif said that “Pakistan’s position from the first day is that until the Palestinians, who are being martyred day and night, do not get their right, they do not get an independent homeland, we will not accept this demand until then.” Will not give up.’

He said that ‘the question arises as to who is going to become such a vicious circle? They are the ones who opposed the Pakistani-origin Mayor of London and publicly promoted his ex-wife’s brother-in-law.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also said in a recent interview to Independent Urdu that no one has been given permission to export to Israel and the matter will also be investigated.

Rana Sanaullah said, “It will be investigated, but our government has not given permission to anyone (to export Israeli goods).”