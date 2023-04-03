During a tour of the building at Friedrichstrasse 108, visitors had the opportunity to Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and the Parliamentary State Secretary Annette Widmann-Mauz to get into a conversation. He was also there State Secretary Karl-Josef Laumann, Patient Representative and Nursing Agent of the Federal Government. The five authorities in the business area of ​​the Federal Ministry of Health also gave the guests an understanding of their work and important challenges of health policy: The Federal Center for Health Education, the Robert Koch Institute, the German Institute for Medical Documentation and Information, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and the Paul -Ehrlich-Institut were represented with information stands.

Varied program

A colorful program with exciting hands-on activities awaited the guests on both days. The motto of the open day is “Keep on the ball”. Various stations around the ball show how easy health promotion and prevention can be.

We welcomed the women of the national handball team and their national coach Michael Biegler as prominent guests. KiKa presenter Singa Gätgens presented the program “Make children strong” on the stage in the atrium.

The “Teddy Bear Hospital” will also be there again this year: students from the Berlin Charité examined their favorite stuffed animal together with the children, thus relieving the little ones of their fears of visiting the doctor. Among the patients was again Teddy Bruno. Krokodil Kroko also gave helpful tips on proper dental care. The mouse was also a guest with its sports show under the motto “higher, smarter, further”.