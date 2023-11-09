Home » Republican Candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Stand Against Lifting Sanctions on Maduro’s Regime
Republican Candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Stand Against Lifting Sanctions on Maduro’s Regime

Republican White House hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley spoke out against easing sanctions on Nicolás Maduro’s regime during the third Republican debate held in Miami on Wednesday. Both candidates highlighted concerns about the risks posed by Venezuela and China.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, emphasized that if he were to become president, he would reimpose sanctions on Venezuela, stating that the United States should not rely on the country for its oil supply. He also stressed the need to tighten sanctions on the Maduro regime and avoid doing business with a “corrupt dictatorial regime.” Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, echoed DeSantis’s views, emphasizing the dangers of receiving oil from Venezuela and expressing support for sanctions against Maduro.

The candidates also addressed the threat posed by China, with Haley warning about the country’s large naval fleet and calling for the modernization of the US military. DeSantis emphasized the need to not only confront China economically but also culturally.

The debate also saw DeSantis and Haley criticizing former President Donald Trump, with DeSantis accusing Trump of being responsible for the poor Republican results on election day. Trump, who was absent from the debate, has been focused on his own campaign amid legal challenges.

The focus on national politics in Florida, a state with more registered Republicans than Democrats, drew the Democratic National Committee to run bilingual advertisements in the area.

The Republican debate showcased a diverse range of viewpoints on key national and international issues, offering voters a glimpse into the candidates’ positions on critical policy matters.

