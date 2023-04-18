Harvard and MIT come together to reflect on innovative solutions for Colombia

In Cambridge, United States, several experts will meet around the main initiatives that are being developed in Colombia in favor of its development and in solving the problems that affect various sectors of the country. The event will take place next April 27 – 29, 2023 and has been called the Colombian Conference 2023, Innovative Solutions.

This event will seek to unite through an academic and scientific space universities, government, companies, communities and non-profit organizations in which the initiatives that are being implemented from different sectors of Colombian society and internationally are socialized, which offer solution opportunities for the most urgent problems in the country, and that promote their development.

Who will be the speakers?

Among the main speakers, the participation of Natalia Reyes, president of the board of directors of the Colombian Film Academy, Marcela Aragón Valencia, director of the Escuela Taller de Tumaco, Mauricio Gómez Amin, senator of the Republic, Pablo Hernán Vera, rector, stands out. from the University of Magdalena, Juan José Zuluaga, Founder of Tech Innovation Group and the Calero brothers, traditional Colombian musicians.

The conference will be a face-to-face and virtual event with the participation of Colombian public and private universities. This will be an academic space for connection and socialization with about 40 speakers on topics such as: science – technology and innovation, economy and development, environment and sustainability, culture and sports, peace and life, health, and education, and in synergy with universities. , government, businesses, non-profit organizations and communities at the local, regional, national and international levels.

When and where can you see the Colombian Conference?

The event can be followed live through the digital channels of KienyKe.com on April 28 and 29 of this year. If you want to know more information about this event, you can delve into it through this link: Click here.