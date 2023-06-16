Home » Rescue workers threatened with knives by 70-year-olds
Rescue workers threatened with knives by 70-year-olds

Wels rescue workers informed the police at around 3 p.m. that they had just been threatened with a kitchen knife in the apartment of a 70-year-old.

No one was injured as they were able to escape from the apartment in time. After clarifying the facts, several patrols drove to the 70-year-old’s apartment. At around 3:15 p.m., he opened the door and was arrested. After the interrogation and consultation with the Wels public prosecutor’s office, the man was taken to the Wels prison that evening.

