savings also based on spending

Not only Amazon offers are available on Xiaomi products, as it is the same brand that is now proposing a promotional initiative that is not insignificant. More precisely, what is referred to is the arrival of the Xiaomi mid-year discounts (for those who were wondering, yes: we are already in mid-2023).

In this regard, offers have been launched on the most diverse products in the Xiaomi portfolio. In short, it goes from smartphone to robot vacuum cleaner, passing through fans, power banks and so on and so forth. Everything is therefore invariably in Xiaomi style, including the way in which it is possible to save.

In fact, net of individual offers, it is possible to obtain one discount based on spending. More precisely, for an expense of at least 100 euros it is possible to save 10 euros, while for an amount of at least 200 euros the discount is 20 euros. Finally, an expense of at least 300 euros allows you to save 30 euros. Note, however, that everything is not applicable to the POCO F5 Series.

In any case, for all the details you may want to consult the official Xiaomi portal directly. For the rest, you might be interested to know that the promotional initiative will continue until 09:59 on 19 June 2023.