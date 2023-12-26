Residents of Los Cocos resort to protection for sewage contamination

The protection action, filed before the Municipal Court, seeks to protect the constitutional rights of the affected residents.

In response to the critical environmental situation in Playa Los Cocos, Santa Marta, residents have filed a protection action against the district administration and the public service company Essmar. The community seeks to protect its constitutional rights in the face of the constant presence of wastewater that, In addition to generating unpleasant odors, it raises significant health concerns for residents.

Lawsuit before the Municipal Court to protect constitutional rights:

The tutela action was presented before the Municipal Court, seeking to protect the fundamental rights of residents affected by wastewater contamination. The persistence of this environmental problem has affected the quality of life of the community, generating the need for judicial intervention to address the situation.

Violation of rights due to issuance of construction licenses:

The plaintiffs argue that the administration and the entities in charge of the service sewer They are violating their rights by continuing to issue construction licenses in the sector without considering the availability of sewer service. This omission has led to an evident collapse of the system, creating not only an environmental problem but also a threat to public health.

Analysis and next steps by Judge Ender Egurrola Mendoza:

The guardianship action is currently in the hands of the magistrate Ender Egurrola Mendoza, who will analyze the residents’ requests and issue a ruling in the coming days. The community hopes that this legal process will lead to urgent measures by the authorities to address wastewater pollution not only in Playa Los Cocos, but also in the city center, where overflowing sewers contribute to sewage washing up on local beaches.